Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.14, but opened at $49.90. Zions Bancorporation NA shares last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 4,964,000 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.76.

In other news, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $100,772.70. Also, insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 6,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $315,055.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,492. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,302 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 54,145.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,839 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at $61,391,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49.

About Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.