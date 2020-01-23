IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Up 11.5% After Analyst Upgrade

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)’s stock price rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. IMPINJ traded as high as $35.48 and last traded at $34.96, approximately 1,299,696 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 505,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $332,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,784.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,500 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,448. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 58.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 180,513 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in IMPINJ by 24.5% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 111,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 132,865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 20.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $701.47 million, a PE ratio of -35.31, a PEG ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

IMPINJ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.