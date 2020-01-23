People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

PBCT opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $143,933.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $3,797,033.24. Insiders have sold a total of 399,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,087,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 242,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 147,442 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 75,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 55,368 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 896.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 81,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 73,222 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 162,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 395,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 28,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

