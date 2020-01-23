Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Fastenal in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 504.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Fastenal by 84.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.