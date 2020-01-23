Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

MMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,275,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $3,704,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

