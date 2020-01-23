Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of DLB opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $319,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

