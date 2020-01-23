New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

New Gold stock opened at C$1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $868.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.39. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.82 and a 52 week high of C$2.03.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$222.33 million during the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.