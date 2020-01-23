Brokers Issue Forecasts for BancFirst Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for BancFirst in a report released on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2020 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BANF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

BANF stock opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $63.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.86.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 1,267.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,139,750. Corporate insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

