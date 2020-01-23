People Corp (CVE:PEO) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

People Corp (CVE:PEO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for People in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for People’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

People (CVE:PEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.19 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of People from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PEO stock opened at C$10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.18. People has a 52 week low of C$7.21 and a 52 week high of C$11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.79.

About People

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

