Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $113.61 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $114.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.