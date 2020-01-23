Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Briggs & Stratton to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Briggs & Stratton has set its FY20 guidance at $0.20-0.40 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.14 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. Briggs & Stratton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Briggs & Stratton to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Briggs & Stratton stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Briggs & Stratton has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $245.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.