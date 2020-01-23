Brokers Issue Forecasts for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $311.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.86. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $313.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Earnings History and Estimates for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

People’s United Financial, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share
People’s United Financial, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share
Fastenal Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share
Fastenal Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley
New Gold Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
New Gold Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Brokers Issue Forecasts for BancFirst Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for BancFirst Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report