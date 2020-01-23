Brokers Issue Forecasts for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $311.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.86. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $313.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

