Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Amedisys Inc Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Shares of AMED opened at $181.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.11. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $184.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $50,802.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,703.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,010. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 286.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,831,000 after buying an additional 999,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,265,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 0.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 669,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

