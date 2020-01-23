Federated Investors (FII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Federated Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FII opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. Federated Investors has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Federated Investors news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $40,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,737.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $1,871,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,559,011 shares in the company, valued at $51,634,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,225 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

