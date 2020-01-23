Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a report issued on Saturday, January 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLB. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

SLB opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,134,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,824,000 after acquiring an additional 266,740 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 14,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,600 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,741.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,376,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

