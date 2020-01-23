Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals has set its Q1 guidance at $2.05-$2.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $9.35-$9.60 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APD opened at $238.04 on Thursday. Air Products & Chemicals has a one year low of $154.78 and a one year high of $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.76.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

