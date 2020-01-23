Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $592.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $577.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $387.95 and a one year high of $598.24.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.52.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

