IBM (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

IBM (NYSE:IBM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $135.02, but opened at $139.17. IBM shares last traded at $143.89, with a volume of 16,464,405 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IBM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IBM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IBM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in IBM by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

About IBM (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

