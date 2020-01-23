Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Price Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s share price fell 1.1% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $19.90, 12,553 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 535,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Specifically, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,020,300.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,264,096 shares of company stock worth $123,462,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRNA. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

