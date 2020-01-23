Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Avery Dennison Put Options (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,834 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,915% compared to the average volume of 91 put options.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $130.23 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $94.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 68.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 38,267 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 94,416 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

