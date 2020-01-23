Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 780 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 797% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 387,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 319,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 263,177 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 946,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 208,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,041.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

BBW stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

