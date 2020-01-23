Chubb Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,302 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,223% compared to the typical daily volume of 174 put options.
NYSE:CB opened at $153.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.95. Chubb has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $162.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.
CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.
In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after purchasing an additional 224,656 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 10.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 37,306.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,982 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chubb by 10.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,710,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,077,000 after purchasing an additional 362,956 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
