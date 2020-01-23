Ferro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 894 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,004% compared to the average volume of 81 call options.

FOE opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.18. Ferro has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Ferro had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $365.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ferro by 68.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOE shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.