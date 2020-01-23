Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €0.95 by Warburg Research

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) has been given a €0.95 ($1.10) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €1.40 ($1.63) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.10 ($1.28) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €1.27 ($1.48).

Shares of HDD opened at €0.95 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.36 million and a PE ratio of 28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €1.14. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 1-year low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of €2.13 ($2.48).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

