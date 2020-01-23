Cormark Weighs in on Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCI. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

NYSE:RCI opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 17.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 22.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 228,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

