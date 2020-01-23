Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Timkensteel Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TMST)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Timkensteel in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Timkensteel’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMST has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE TMST opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Timkensteel has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,048,000 after acquiring an additional 132,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Earnings History and Estimates for Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST)

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IBM Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings
IBM Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling
Wrap Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Wrap Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Avery Dennison Put Options
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Avery Dennison Put Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Build-A-Bear Workshop
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Build-A-Bear Workshop
Chubb Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Chubb Target of Unusually Large Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report