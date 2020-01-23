Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Timkensteel Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TMST)

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Timkensteel in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Timkensteel’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMST has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE TMST opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Timkensteel has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,048,000 after acquiring an additional 132,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

