Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €140.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.40 ($163.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €141.43 ($164.45).

DB1 stock opened at €150.55 ($175.06) on Tuesday. Deutsche Boerse has a 52 week low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 52 week high of €146.50 ($170.35). The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €141.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €136.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

