Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Paypal Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Paypal in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paypal’s FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. Paypal has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day moving average is $107.74.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Paypal by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 10.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

