Cameco Corp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cameco from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$11.34 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$17.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$303.00 million for the quarter.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

