B. Riley Weighs in on Coeur Mining Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,869 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,064 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

