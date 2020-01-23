Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €52.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAI. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.94 ($60.40).

ETR:DAI opened at €45.42 ($52.81) on Monday. Daimler has a 52 week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.80.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

