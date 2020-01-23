Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €52.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAI. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.94 ($60.40).

ETR:DAI opened at €45.42 ($52.81) on Monday. Daimler has a 52 week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.80.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IBM Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings
IBM Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling
Wrap Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Wrap Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Avery Dennison Put Options
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Avery Dennison Put Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Build-A-Bear Workshop
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Build-A-Bear Workshop
Chubb Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Chubb Target of Unusually Large Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report