Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ST. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cross Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

ST opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,674,000 after acquiring an additional 186,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,676,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $756,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,484 shares of company stock worth $5,662,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.