Barclays Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €65.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.53 ($87.83).

ETR:HEI opened at €64.64 ($75.16) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €58.12 ($67.58) and a 1-year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

