Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

FME has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.70 ($91.51) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €79.11 ($91.99).

FME stock opened at €70.00 ($81.40) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12-month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is €66.08 and its 200 day moving average is €64.32.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

