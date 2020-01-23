DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €38.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) received a €38.00 ($44.19) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DWS. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.57 ($40.20).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €32.53 ($37.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1-year low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a 1-year high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.50.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

