Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €46.86 ($54.49).

ETR DRW3 opened at €50.90 ($59.19) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €50.22. The firm has a market cap of $386.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 1 year high of €59.40 ($69.07).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

