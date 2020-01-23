Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOSS. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 11th. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €55.15 ($64.13).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €45.68 ($53.12) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 52 week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.