Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €42.00 by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.15 ($64.13).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €45.68 ($53.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 14.87. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12-month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.95.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Given a €80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Given a €80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Given a €38.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Given a €38.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Given a €50.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts
Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Given a €50.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts
Hugo Boss Given a €56.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Hugo Boss Given a €56.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Hugo Boss PT Set at €42.00 by Morgan Stanley
Hugo Boss PT Set at €42.00 by Morgan Stanley
Baader Bank Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss
Baader Bank Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report