Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €42.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.15 ($64.13).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss stock opened at €45.68 ($53.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 14.87. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12-month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.95.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.