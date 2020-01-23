Baader Bank Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €45.00 ($52.33) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.15 ($64.13).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €45.68 ($53.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €43.33 and its 200-day moving average is €46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 1 year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

