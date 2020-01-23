Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €42.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.15 ($64.13).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €45.68 ($53.12) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 1 year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

