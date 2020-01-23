SunTrust Banks Comments on Denny’s Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DENN. ValuEngine lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of DENN opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 5.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2,529.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 86.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

