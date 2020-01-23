Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Cheniere Energy, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 66.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

