Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.25 ($77.03).

Shares of BAS opened at €64.16 ($74.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.55. Basf has a 12-month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12-month high of €74.61 ($86.76).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Analyst Recommendations for Basf (ETR:BAS)

