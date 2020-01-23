Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €48.00 by Independent Research

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €48.00 ($55.81) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.15 ($64.13).

BOSS opened at €45.68 ($53.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12 month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

