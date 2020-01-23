PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) versus Infinity Energy Resources (NYSE:IFNY) Head-To-Head Review

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) and PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Energy Resources and PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Energy Resources N/A -13.46% 5,982.26% PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ -20.69% -42.51% -17.09%

48.3% of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Infinity Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Infinity Energy Resources and PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ 0 0 1 0 3.00

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.75%. Given PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ is more favorable than Infinity Energy Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infinity Energy Resources and PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Energy Resources N/A N/A -$290,000.00 N/A N/A PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ $480.82 million 0.57 -$165.70 million N/A N/A

Infinity Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $.

Summary

Infinity Energy Resources beats PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinity Energy Resources

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. It holds 100% interests in the Perlas Block, which covers an area of approximately 560,000 acres/2,268 kilometers; and the Tyra Block that covers an area of 826,000 acres/3,342 kilometers located in shallow waters offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

About PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. This business line also provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas. The Rental Tools Services business line offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, drill collars, and others; pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers; well construction services, such as tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and integrated service providers in the United States, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other countries. Parker Drilling Company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

