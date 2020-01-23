G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) versus DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Critical Analysis

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) and G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DS Smith and G4S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DS Smith N/A N/A N/A G4S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DS Smith and G4S/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DS Smith $8.05 billion 0.64 $357.38 million $0.43 11.16 G4S/ADR $9.91 billion 0.43 $109.45 million $1.09 12.54

DS Smith has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G4S/ADR. DS Smith is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G4S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DS Smith and G4S/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DS Smith 0 0 0 0 N/A G4S/ADR 0 2 2 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

DS Smith has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G4S/ADR has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of G4S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

G4S/ADR beats DS Smith on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services. The company serves the food and drinks, consumer goods, industrial, e-commerce, e-retail, and converters markets. It also provides various recycling and waste management services, including paper, cardboard, mixed dry, and plastics recycling services; confidential security shredding services; organics and food products; general waste recycling and shredding services; zero waste solutions; and added value services to medium and large corporates, and small businesses in the retail, manufacturing, print and publishing, public, and automotive sectors. In addition, the company offers recycled corrugated case materials and specialty papers; offers related technical and supply chain services; and manufactures and sells flexible packaging and dispensing solutions, rigid packaging solutions, and foam and injection molded products for use in the beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, fresh produce, construction, and retail industries. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Western Europe, Northern Europe, Central Europe, Italy, North America, Germany, and Switzerland. The company was formerly known as David S. Smith (Holdings) PLC and changed its name to DS Smith Plc in 2001. DS Smith Plc was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About G4S/ADR

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems. It also provides custody, detention, rehabilitation, and care services; automated cash solutions for retailers, automated bulk-teller solution for banks, and mobile banking services, as well as G4S Pay, a retail cash solution; and security advice, risk mitigation strategies, secure support, and integrated solutions. The company serves corporates and industrials, government, financial institutions, private energy/utilities, and ports and airports, as well as the retail, transport and logistics, and leisure and tourism sectors. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

