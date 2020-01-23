Reviewing HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) and Logitech International (OTCMKTS:LOGI)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) and HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Logitech International and HTC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International 0 4 4 0 2.50 HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Logitech International currently has a consensus price target of $49.57, indicating a potential upside of 2.08%. Given Logitech International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Logitech International is more favorable than HTC.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logitech International and HTC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International $2.79 billion 2.91 $257.57 million $1.74 27.91 HTC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than HTC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Logitech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Logitech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Logitech International and HTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International 9.58% 26.01% 14.42% HTC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Logitech International beats HTC on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logitech International

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC-based Webcams; and remote control and home automation products. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-tailers, as well as indirect sales through distributors. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

