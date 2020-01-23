Financial Analysis: Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and Washington Federal (NYSE:WAFD)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Co pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Wells Fargo & Co pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Co has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Co is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Wells Fargo & Co and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Co 18.81% 12.11% 1.09% Washington Federal 29.22% 10.01% 1.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wells Fargo & Co and Washington Federal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Co $103.92 billion 1.98 $19.55 billion $4.38 11.09 Washington Federal $733.78 million 3.77 $210.26 million $2.61 13.54

Wells Fargo & Co has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Federal. Wells Fargo & Co is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wells Fargo & Co and Washington Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Co 7 14 1 0 1.73 Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00

Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus price target of $49.98, suggesting a potential upside of 2.92%. Washington Federal has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.78%. Given Wells Fargo & Co’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Co is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Risk & Volatility

Wells Fargo & Co has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Co beats Washington Federal on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services. As of February 7, 2019, it operated through 7,800 locations, 13,000 ATMs, and the Internet and mobile banking, as well as has offices in 37 countries and territories. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, land consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2018, the company had 235 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

