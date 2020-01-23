Boot Barn (BOOT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT):

1/15/2020 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to . They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Boot Barn had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

1/14/2020 – Boot Barn had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Boot Barn was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

1/1/2020 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Shares of BOOT opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Get Boot Barn Holdings Inc alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,231,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.