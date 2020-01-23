Boot Barn (BOOT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT):
- 1/15/2020 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/14/2020 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to . They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2020 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2020 – Boot Barn had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.
- 1/14/2020 – Boot Barn had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2020 – Boot Barn was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “
- 1/1/2020 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “
Shares of BOOT opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $48.11.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,231,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.