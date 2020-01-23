Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.77 Million

Analysts predict that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce sales of $155.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.00 million and the highest is $156.50 million. Okta posted sales of $115.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $574.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.74 million to $575.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $755.70 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $762.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 4,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $521,511.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $5,974,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,270 shares of company stock worth $36,048,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $125.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.68. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.44 and a 1 year high of $141.85.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

